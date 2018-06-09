Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Louth incident

A woman in her 30s has died following an incident in Louth this afternoon (Saturday), and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The news follows a previous report of a ‘major incident’ in Louth earlier today.

The scene in the Little Lane/Mount Pleasant area earlier today. (Photo: Submitted)

In an update this evening, Lincolnshire Police said: “We can now confirm that a local woman in her thirties was pronounced dead at the scene at a house in Lacey Gardens, Louth, this afternoon.

“It is now been treated as murder and a 27 year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at Skegness Police Station.

“There is no further information to release this evening other than to repeat our appeal for anyone who was in the area of Lacey Gardens from about 1.30pm to 2pm this afternoon (Saturday) to call 101 and leave their contact details, quoting incident 199 of June 9.”