‘Mystery donor will change my daughter’s life’

An anonymous donation of £6,500 has helped little Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson from Louth move closer towards life-changing surgery.

As reported previously, six-year-old Leonie suffers with severe cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs, which can only be remedied with a Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy operation.

Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson (6).

However, this operation is not currently available on the NHS, and will cost around £60,000 in total, including the surgery - around £11,000 - and the subsequent two years of specialist physiotherapy.

Over £22,000 had already been raised thanks to various fundraisers, but last week’s anonymous donation of £6,500 will make a real difference, giving Leonie’s mum, Vicki, the confidence to go ahead with the operation.

Vicki told the Leader: “The hospital called up to say that an anonymous person had made this huge donation, and I just burst into tears.

“I was shocked, I can’t believe it. They are genuinely anonymous, I haven’t got a clue who it is - but I want to thank them so much.

“This amount will change my daughter’s life. It’s overwhelming.

“I hope that whoever it is will be able to watch Leonie grow up, and see what a difference they have made.”

Although this donation is an important milestone, more money still needs to be raised to ensure that the specialist physiotherapy can be provided - otherwise the operation will become ineffective in the long-term.

Some tickets are still available for the ‘Rumble Ball’ at the Beachcomber in Cleethorpes tomorrow evening (Friday September 21), including a meal, silent auction, raffle, disco, and the Rumble Band. Book your tickets (£30 each) by calling 01472 812666.

You can also go along after 9pm and pay £10 on the door to enjoy the band and the disco.

• If you know a specialist ‘SDR’ physiotherapist in the Lincolnshire area, email: littlevickybrit@icloud.com.