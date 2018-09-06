Mystery thriller is next up on Louth Film Club’s list

Mystery thriller ‘Victim’, is the next movie on the list to be shown by Louth Film Club as part of their 2018 British Classics Summer Festival.

The film, which features Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Sims and Dennis Price, will be shown at the Louth Playhouse Cinema on Monday, September 1o.

It was the first English language film to use the word ‘homosexual’.

Indeed, the illegality of the love, that up until then would not speak its name, created great opportunities for the twists and turns of blackmail, which are explored in the film.

The film certified as a ‘PG’, will be shown from 7.30pm at the cinema in Canon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members, and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

For more info, visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.