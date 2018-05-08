Neil writes new book and presents copies to pupils in Louth

A former teaching assistant from King Edward VI Grammar in Louth has recently released his first book and returned to the school last week to present Year 11 students with a copy.

Neil Obbard,(48),has written ‘One Shot, One Kill, One Mission’, an autobiographical book of his life - spanning from his childhood years and his 25-year career in the army, to battling with post-traumatic stress and up to the present day.

Friends of Neil’s told him he should a book as he had many amazing stories to tell and it planted the seed which made him push ahead and made it a reality.

He said: “A lot of people told me I should write a book and I just sat back and thought, yeah I will.

“It’s autobiographical and I was a teaching assistant for special educational needs at King Edwards at the time and I promised the pupils I was working with that I would come back and give them a copy of my book once it got published.”

And Neil did not disappoint, all of the pupils were very pleased to see him when he returned to the grammar school last week.

He took the time out to readstudents an extract from his book, answer any questions they had and even signed a copy or two for the ones that wanted it.

Neil, who now works as a TA at John Spendluffe in Alford added: “It’s been great to come back to the grammar school and see everyone.

“I helped as many of them as I could and really listened to their needs.

“As they will read in my book, my life hasn’t been an easy one, but what I have been through has helped me to help them and I am very proud of how well the pupils are doing.”

All of the proceeds from Neil’s book are going towards three charities he’s involved in, which include the Mothers’ Union Charity, Louth Generations Church and the Great Commission Society.

He said: “I really wanted to give something back to these charities, they have really helped to turn my life around and I don’t know where I would be without them.”

*Neil’s book is available on Amazon or by visiting: www.oneshotbook.com.