Neruda is next movie for Louth Film Club to show

After a successful first 2018 showing, the next movie to see on Louth Film Club’s list is Neruda - set to be shown on Monday, January 22.

This extremely entertaining film, directed by Pablo Larrain, is about the Chilean poet-diplomat Pablo Neruda.

It’s 1948 and Neruda (Luis Gnecco) is forced into hiding when an anti-communist drive is launched.

Gael Garcia Bernal plays a detective on his trail who is part-antagonist, part-acolyte.

At times it’s uncertain who is chasing whom.

The film starts at 7.3 pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets prices are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices applyy for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all of LFC films on their official website via: www.louthfilmclub.om.