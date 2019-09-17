New £8.25m ‘hub’ could provide new home for ELDC and a further education centre

Plans for a new £8.25 million ‘public sector hub’ - including a new base for East Lindsey District Council and further education centre in Horncastle - have been revealed.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the district council’s executive will meet next week and examine the plans to buy the Horncastle Residential College from Lincolnshire County Council.

The plan is for a new “smaller, fit-for-purpose” base for the council, along with a campus for Boston College.

It is also hoped health and police services could be based on the site.

A report before the authority’s executive next week says the current headquarters are “remote and difficult to access”.

It added: “The peripheral location… also make it difficult to recruit and retain staff, especially technical professionals.”

It says the Horncastle site will benefit due to its proximity to the A158 and being within a town setting.

Designs are being drawn up for the build which are based on a use of 150 desks for ELDC, 40 desks for potential partners and a four classroom and ancillary space facility for Boston College.

It notes the college could also have access to a council facilities, including the meeting chamber.

At the moment, it notes, further education students have to travel “a significant distance” to Lincoln, Boston or Scunthorpe.

Council leader Craig Leyland said the project was “a very exciting opportunity”.

“The potential to bring a new further education facility into the area will help us support our residents in continuing their education without having to leave the district and provide employers with access to a higher skilled workforce,” he said.

“The Council will have the opportunity to be located on the same site as some of our partners which will present us with opportunities to work together and collaborate.”

Next Wednesday, council bosses will agree to set aside a spend which includes £500,000 to buy the site, £6.226m for the council build and £1.524m for the college build.

However, it says the move will offset £5.31m running and maintenance costs due to the sale or development of Tedder Hall, in Manby, and Skegness Town Hall.

It is hoped the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership will also contribute £1.52m towards the college.

This, it says, effectively leaves just £1.42 million to find, though it is hoped the project overall will be cost neutral through savings and the sale of council property.

It is hoped the site will be active by September 2021, when the first student intake will begin.