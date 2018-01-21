New Blues Club coming to Louth

Louth now has a new Blues Club which will promote regular gigs in the town, giving local artists a new platform in to perform.

The Hoochie Coochie Club will host its first gig on Friday, January 26 at Louth Hospital Social Club in High Holme Road.

For the first gig, Lincoln’s popular Stand In Blues Band will be playing live.

They are a six-piece band, comprised of excellent players with a great musical and personal rapport - made up of two guitars, bass, drums, harmonica, saxophone and vocals.

It’s going to be an enjoyable evening of jazzy, yet easy going Blues music and it’s a great way to kick off the first band booking for the new club. So don’t miss out.

The gig starts at 7pm and tickets are £7 in advance, available from Steve and Deb on Louth Market or Off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street. Or get tickets on the door for £8.