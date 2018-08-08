New care home on the cards in Mablethorpe?

Plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council to build a new care home on land near Golf Road in Mablethorpe.

Paul McSorley, Director of Lindum Developments Ltd who owned the land has confirmed to the Leader they have sold it off to BlueBrick Healthcare who will be developing the site if planning permission is granted.

The proposals include provisions for a 68-bed care home with associated facilities including a salon, creche, parking and landscaping.

A number of houses reside near the proposed two-storey site and designs mapped out of the building by Cleethorpes-based Hodson Architects consider the layout, so it doesn’t overshadow the homes close by.

The plans also include the prospect of a Section 106 agreement where a sum of money would be invested back into local healthcare services, but it is not yet clear which would benefit.

Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Town Council has expressed objections to the plans over the lack of adequate parking facilities for staff, residents, visitors and medical staff.

A couple of nearby local residents has also written to the district council expressing their concerns over the plans.

One said they were worried that the proposed care home would overshadow their bungalow, whilst another wondered if the town needed a third care facility as two are already cited close by to the proposed site.

There is still a big area of land near this proposed care home site that is owned by Lindum Developments Ltd.

Mr McSorley added that they are now looking to soon begin building works on plotting out more mixed-use housing on-site after they were advised there was now a need for them.

