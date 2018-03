Nichols Youth Project in Louth are now hosting a new aimed at children aged seven and over.

From Saturday, March 17, parents can drop off their children at Nichol Hill for a new cereal and craft morning.

The session will begin with fruit juice and a bowl of cereal, followed by crafts from 10am-2pm and costs just £2.

More details from Youth and Community Team Co-ordinator Dean on 01507 608532 or e-mail: deannyp@outlook.com.