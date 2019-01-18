New era for Louth dance studio after moving in to Masonic Hall

More aspiring dancers will get the chance to fulfil their dreams, thanks to a county business which has choreographed a smart move to new premises.

Louth’s family-run Studio 2000 School of Dance has expanded, after professional teacher Nicola Goldby and her husband Stuart snapped-up the chance to buy the town’s Masonic Hall in Queen Street.

Now they are breathing new life into the historic property having created new studios for the school’s 250 pupils and others waiting in the wings to join classes.

The couple are also aiming to create private function facilities in the building.

Nicola started her business in 1990 by renting premises before buying a property in Cannon Street in 2000.

It sold quickly and she had to take her classes at the town’s London Road Sports Pavilion.

Nicola said: “I am a fully-qualified ballet teacher with the Royal Academy of Dancing and I am also qualified with the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing.

“The School provides dance classes in ballet, tap, modern, musical theatre, street dance, acrobatic arts and singing.

“We serve a good catchment area and take children from the age of two-and-a-half through to teenagers and adults.

“We also put pupils through RAD and ISTD examinations.”

Stuart and Nicola’s investment in the new dance centre is not just great news for its pupils, it’s a fantastic move for other members of their family.

Nicola continued: “Our daughter Chloe, who has a BA Honours degree in Dance and a certificate in Acrobatic Arts is doing her ISTD training in Leeds. She joined us as a teacher in September.”

Son Conor, who is a whizz at street dancing, and who was a BDO Champion in street dancing competitions two years running, will also be teaching some of those techniques at the new centre.

Stuart Goldby said: “We are thrilled to have bought The Masonic Hall, after a long search for the ideal premises and everyone has been eager to see them refurbished.

“The Masonic Hall is an interesting building, which is an ideal fit with our plans for the future.

“Changes include the installation of new dance floors, mirrors, barres, a reception room, changing rooms and, in time, we want to add a café, licensed bar and function room.”

Stuart added that the Studio 2000 School of Dance has a great relationship with the town’s Riverhead Theatre, where dancers take part in pantomimes, musicals and other events. The dancers also put on annual show, and their latest raised a magnificent £500 for charity.

Lindsey & Hermes Lodge of Freemasons (run by the Lindsey and Hermes Benevolent Fund) sold the building to Mr and Mrs Goldby, through Lincoln-based chartered surveyor Banks Long & Co.

The Freemasons are having a new headquarters built in Bolingbroke Road on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Their new premises, near the junction with Bennett Road, is a single-storey building including a lodge room, a dining/function room, kitchen and bar area and changing rooms, plus car parking.

Banks Long & Co Associate Director Lewis Cove said: “We are delighted to have been involved with the sale of the former Masonic Hall to the dance school.

“We fully expect the school to go from strength-to-strength following its move and we wish Mr and Mrs Goldby every success for the future.”

• For more information about Studio 2000, visit www.studio-2000.co.uk or call 01507 239826.