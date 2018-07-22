New firefighters join county crews - including one from Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s on-call ranks have been strengthened following its recent passing out event at the training facility in Waddington - including a new recruit from Mablethorpe.

Nicky Arden, (21), was working full-time and took off all of his yearly holiday entitlement just to get through his training to become a firefighter.

He said: “I always wanted to be a firefighter and I have some family who are already part of the firew crew, so they were really encouraging as well.

“It is nice to be able to give something back to the community.”

A group of 13 firefighters completed their training as whole.

As well as Mablethorpe, others will join fire crews in Skegness, Waddington, Grantham and Donington.

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “No one here underestimates the hard work and

effort these new firefighters have put in to get to this point. Completing the initial training is a real success and they should be proud of their achievements.”

They will now join their colleagues around the county in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire and I wish them all the best for their future careers.”