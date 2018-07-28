New friendship group will help beat loneliness in Louth

A new friendship group has been launched in a bit to offer a lifeline to lonely older people in Louth and the surrounding area.

The Louth Friendship Group was formally launched by the Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton, at The Crispy Biscuit tea room last week.

The Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton, outside the Crispy Biscuit.

The group, which has been formed with the support of TED (Talk, Eat, Drink) in East Lindsey, will meet at the tea room between 2-4pm on the third Monday of each month - although the next meeting, on Monday August 20, will take place at Spout Yard Park instead (weather permitting).

Siobhan Norton, Chairman of the Louth Friendship Group committee, said: “If you would like to meet new people, make new friends, take part in a range of social activities and outings then please do come along and join us. You will be made most welcome.

“Meeting new friends and getting together is the crux of it. Loneliness isn’t always acknowledged as much as it ought to be, and it can be difficult to admit that you are lonely sometimes.

“It’s not just people by themselves who get lonely. Sometimes couples can be lonely, and carers can be too, so there is such a vast need for lonely people to get together.”

Kathryn Locke, TED Friendship Co-ordinator, said: “This is an exciting initiative for Louth and its surrounding communities, run by the community for the community.

“We look forward to welcoming the over 50s from Louth and surrounding areas to come along and see how they can get involved.”

The Mayor of Louth told the Leader: “I think this group is tremendous.

“Unfortunately so many people are living on their own and don’t see many people, and hopefully they’ll see this group, come along, and make new friends and enjoy a better quality of life.”

• For more information about the Louth Friendship Group, visit The Crispy Biscuit tea room in Pawnshop Passage, Louth.