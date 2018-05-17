New headteacher is appointed at Somercotes Academy - set to start in September

A new headteacher has been appointed at Somercotes Academy and it’s a familiar face as she used to be an English teacher in Louth.

Frances Green will be the new principal of the academy in North Somercotes in September and will take over the role from current principal Caroline Yates.

Ms Yates has herself received a promotion following her outstanding leadership at Somercotes Academy and will be the principal of Tollbar Academy.

Ms Green is delighted to be joining the team at Somercotes Academy.

She said: “I believe that combining my wide-ranging experience of school leadership and my experience and understanding of the outstanding Tollbar philosophy and approach will enable me to work with the MAT to build upon the strong foundations that it has laid at Somercotes Academy.

“I want to continue the drive to offer a world-class education to the young people it serves.”

She wants to build on the continued improvements at the academy and brings with her a wealth of teaching and leadership experience.

Ms Green is currently a vice principal and special needs coordinator at Tollbar Academy.

She was educated in Louth and read English at Oxford University where she went on to complete her teacher training.

David Hampson, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit such an outstanding Principal to continue the progress at Somercotes Academy.

“Frances has a wealth of leadership experience and is totally committed to the philosophy of the MAT in ensuring every child receives an excellent education.”

Frances Green is pictured above, being congratulated on her new appointment by David Hampson.