New Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue recruits for Horncastle and Louth area

A new group of on-call firefighters will join Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue after successfully completing their training.

Nine successful trainees, including two for Horncastle and one for North Sommercoates, attended an official passing out parade at a recent ceremony at the Service’s training centre at Waddington.

After 32 days of training the firefighters will now join crews around the county.

Kyle Barnett will join Horncastle, Benjamin Green will join Bardney and Tyrone Thornton will join North Somercoates.

Others include Brett Dixon (North Hykeham), Daniel Martin (Crowland), Nathan McClure (Boston), Alan Lawrence (Long Sutton), Daniel Greenacre (Boston), Tyrone Thornton (North Somercoates) and James Timmins (Metheringham).

Speaking at the passing out parade, chief fire officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for our new firefighters and we should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point.

“They will now join their colleagues in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire and I wish them all the best for their future careers.”

The event also saw the newly qualified firefighters show off their new skills and techniques, which included rescuing casualties from the drill tower.

They were also presented with their certificates, which recognised the completion of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescues’ rigorous training programme on equipment, appliances and procedures.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole.

“Our on-call firefighters are so important to the emergency capabilities of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue as a whole and we would urge more potential on-call firefighters to come forward.

“Congratulations to all of the newly qualified firefighters, I hope they enjoy a fulfilling career within Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.”

On-call firefighters are usually employed elsewhere or are at home when they receive a pager alert, but are ready to spring into immediate action to deal with a 999 incident.

They are trained to deal with a range of emergencies, including fires, floods, road traffic collisions and chemical spillages amongst others.

If you think you’d like to become an on-call firefighter, please call 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr