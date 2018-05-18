New managing director to lead Tanglewood through expansion

An award winning Lincolnshire care group has appointed a new interim managing director as the company continues to grow.

Tanglewood Care Homes has facilities in Coningsby, Horncastle, Alford, Boston and Spalding.

Julie Wright has 38 years of experience in the social care sector, and has worked with Tanglewood over the last 18 months in her capacity as an advisor through her company, Wright Care Solutions.

Ms Wright, who started her new role last month, said: “Tanglewood Care Homes is a great, reputable organisation. It puts the care of its residents and staff at the heart of what it does.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the board and the senior leadership team, particularly as the company is heading through a period of growth.

“Tanglewood homes are rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission. The level of care Tanglewood staff provide is second to none, so I relish the opportunity to work with a strong, caring and motivated team.

“My focus is to provide effective leadership to the executive team and ensure we deliver the highest standards of care throughout all Tanglewood homes.”

Tanglewood Care Homes founder Tracy Ann Shelbourn said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Julie agreed to join our team.

“We all value her wealth of knowledge and experience in social care. Our senior management and executive team hold Julie in the highest regard.

“I’m confident that her appointment will underpin our platform for growth over the coming months.

“Her role will provide exceptional leadership and ensure our senior executive team is travelling in the same direction.”

• Tanglewood Care Homes was founded in 1989 and is fast approaching its 30th anniversary.