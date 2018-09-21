New nursery opens in rural Theddlethorpe

A rural nursery in Theddlethorpe is bucking the trend by expanding its early years provision at a time where many in smaller areas are having to close down.

Theddlethorpe Academy’s new, purpose-built nursery and reception building was officially opened last week.

It now offers more space for the reception children and has enabled the expansion to provide more places for three-year-olds.

Rebecca Scott, Theddlethorpe Academy’s new principal, said: “We are all really excited to be back after the summer and beginning a new term.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of running this wonderful rural Academy, which has benefitted greatly from the support of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.”

She added the new building is a really nice space for the children.

David Hampson, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “We have proved that we can give children a high-quality education.

“Our recent Key Stage 2 results speak for themselves and the completion of this new building has allowed us to extend our excellent early years provision to include a nursery class.”