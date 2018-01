After hosting a successful exhibition in 2017 herself, Pat Rowe is now passing on her knowledge by running a six-week oil painting course, ‘Landscapes in Oils’.

The course will begin from Monday, February 19 until Monday, March 26.

Each week, the class will run from 1am-1pm.

Places are limited. For costings, to book your place or for further details, please call Pat on: 07908 677080 or email: rowp62@gmail.com.