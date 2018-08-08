New owners of Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth set to upgrade facilities - and add more jobs in £3 investment plans

One of Louth’s most popular hotels has been sold - and the new owners are set to invest over £3million to help modernise facilities.

The Coppergreen Group, owned by David and Donna Copley and their business partner Richard Sidi, have bought Kenwick Park from Stuart and Sylvia Flynn.

Mr and Mrs Flynn were owners for the last three decades and together with Stuart’s cousin, the late Roland Moncaster, they turned it into one of the town’s biggest thriving businesses.

Now, the new owners have big plans for the future - including the expansion of the hotel and increasing the number of on-site holiday lodges.

Mr Copley, Coppergreen Group CEO, confirmed the sale was completed last Wednesday (August 1), and revealed he was excited about taking on the new venture.

He told the Leader: “We are really excited to own Kenwick Park Hotel and it is a great addition to our already successful portfolio of holiday accomodations.

“I have known Mr Flynn for over 15 years with us both being in the same industry, and when he said he wanted to sell the hotel to retire, I immediately expressed my interest.”

The hotel already has full planning permisson for an extension and the addition of more holiday lodges.

Mr Copley wants to start the work as soon as possible.

He added: “We are looking to invest at least £1million alone on the hotel by extending it and adding in an additional 17 bedrooms.

“The hotel will remain up and running during this time and we intend to modernise the current rooms. as well as re-evaluating the layout of the place.

“Our aim is turn the hotel from a 3* into a 4* facility, with a 5* service.”

As well as the hotel, Coppergreen want to build 19 new lodges and aim to undertake the work on both projects at the same time.

The work will begin in the coming weeks - with the aim of a completion date by early next year.

Mr Copley revealed the new owners are keen to add to the recent investment in the site and the new plans should create further employment opportunities, with at least 30 new staff positions being created.

He said: “Kenwick Park fits our brand perfectly and Stuart has done a fantastic job over the years. We are looking forward to seeing how the business progresses in the future.”

Mr Flynn said he was very sad to say farwell but stressed he was happy the hotel had been sold to the ‘right people’.

He explained: “I felt that now was the right time to retire so I can spend more time with my family.

“I would like to thank the staff who have been with us during the last 30 years. We are very grateful for their support.

“I would also like to thank our local suppliers and the businesses we have worked alongside over the years.

“I am sure the hotel, lodges and ClubSpa will do very well in the future and the business has the right people to take the facilities to the next level.”