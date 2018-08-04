New plans for homes north of Julian Bower

Plans have been submitted for 14 new homes on land to the north of Julian Bower - right next to the controversial site where 12 homes have already been granted approval.

The plans for 14 new homes on land to the north of Julian Bower were submitted on July 18 by Mr B. Hallgath, through Louth-based planning agents Lincs Design Consultancy.

The proposed 14 new homes on land to the north of Julian Bower, Louth.

The detailed proposals include the erection of nine new houses with attached double garages and five new houses with detached double garages, in addition to the construction of vehicular/pedestrian access roads and internal access roads.

A flood risk assessment has already been carried out by Lincs Design Consultancy, with the subsequent report stating that the site has a low flood risk, which ‘will not be increased as a result of the development’.

The design and access statement, and proposed site plans, show that the planned development site would be accessed on a road via the neighbouring parcel of land to the east - the former Julian Bower playing field - which already has planning approval for 12 new homes.

This approved 12 home site (illustrated in grey, above) was previously the subject of a long-running controversy regarding the historical and archaeological value of the former playing field.

Campaigners have raised the question of whether the site to the west could also have archaeological value.

The new application for 14 homes comes just months after a similar previous application - albeit with one additional house included in the plans - was withdrawn by Mr Hallgath following a number of objections from residents in nearby streets.

Louth Town Council also objected to this previous plan last December - three months before it was withdrawn - on the grounds of disturbance to existing residents, the impact on the skyline from the town towards the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), questions over the drainage scheme, and distance from the town centre which could impact on traffic and car parking.