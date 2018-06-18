New principal soon to start at Theddlethorpe Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy is set to have a new principal from September 2018, following the retirement of Mandy White at the end of the summer term.

Rebecca Scott, the current vice principal at Tollbar Multi Academy Trust’sReynolds Academy in Cleethorpes, will take over from Mrs White and continue to build on Theddlethorpe Academy’s success.

Following the announcement, Ms Scott commented: “I am thrilled to be starting the next phase in my career at such an exciting time for Theddlethorpe Academy.

“I am fully committed to continuing the excellent work of Mrs White in moving the Academy forwards.

“I also look forward to working with pupils, parents and staff.”

Mrs White said that she has thoroughly enjoyed her time at Theddlethorpe Academy and especially seeing the improvements over the last two years.

She added that her time at the school has been exciting and rewarding thanks to the support of the professional staff she’s worked with.