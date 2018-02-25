New property specialist joins law firm’s Louth branch

Legal property specialist Amy Harrison has joined the Louth office of the region’s largest law firm, where she is looking forward to supporting the market town’s successful future.

Louth resident Amy is full of praise for the town and its ability to develop an eclectic mix of retail and business offerings, combining tradition with the modern-day.

Based at the offices of Wilkin Chapman solicitors in the Cornmarket, Amy is working with Partner Nikki Hawkins and the team to support the commercial property market across the Wolds.

Amy said: “I continue to be very impressed by the development in all our market towns and how they are becoming increasingly popular.

“When you walk around Louth at busy times it has a vibrancy about it with a real blend of old and new – the smaller independents mix well with the larger businesses and that is how things should be.”

Amy is a Lincolnshire girl – her parents live in a small village near Gainsborough where she attended the town’s grammar school before embarking on a degree in English Literature at the University of Leicester. While doing her degree, careers research threw up law as a perfect choice for Amy. To fund her further studies in York and Leeds, Amy worked in retail – travelling two days a week to the cities.

Amy said: “It was hard work, but enjoyable and certainly worth it when I look at how I am now progressing.”

Following a traineeship and further experience in commercial property law, she joined the Wilkin Chapman team in mid-December and is now looking forward to progressing her career.

She added: “People tend to consider Louth to be a sleepy town, but nothing could be further from the case and I look forward to being an integral part of its development in the years to come.”

Claire Parker, partner and head of the Wolds offices, said: “I take great pleasure in welcoming Amy to the firm. She brings with her an abundance of experience and enthusiasm and her passion for the local community will stand her in good stead as she continues to develop her client base.

“With growth expected in the Commercial Property sector and being one of our key sectors, the addition to our well established team will help us to continue to deliver excellent client service levels.”