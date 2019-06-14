New restaurant planned for former furniture store

A change-of-use application has been submitted in a bid to turn the former Harvey’s Furniture store in Eastgate, Louth, into a restaurant.

The application has been made by Mr Strawson, via the agents Banks Long & Co.

Agency spokesman Tim Bradford told the Leader: “We are unable to confirm the type of restaurant at this stage.

“The application is a positive step to help bring these premises back into use and create more daytime and evening footfall to this part of Louth town centre.

“Town centres are evolving and it is important to provide an attractive range of uses which allow people to enjoy a varied shopping and leisure experience.

“Mixing food and beverage uses with good quality shopping, especially independent traders, which is what Louth is famous for, is proving to be a successful strategy to counter the threat of the internet and the ever reducing number of retail outlets taking space in established town centres.”

The Leader will follow this application as it progresses.