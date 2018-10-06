New senior coroner for Lincolnshire appointed

Timothy Brennand has been appointed as the new Senior Coroner for Lincolnshire and will take up his role as the leading coroner for the coronial services for the county in early November 2018.

Called to the Bar in 1987, he was a senior member of one of the largest sets of chambers in the country.

As a top graded prosecutor, he has lead the prosecution teams in a large number of high profile cases - including homicide, serious and organised crime, and historic sexual abuse cases.

Timothy Brennand said: “This appointment is the high point of my career and I feel huge sense of responsibility and enthusiasm to lead and provide to the bereaved the best possible coronial service and ensure that all Coroners Court users receive sensitive, expeditious and professional treatment.

“I wish to thank and pay tribute to my predecessor, Stuart Fisher, and intend to build on the solid foundations that he and his dedicated team have created.”

Councillor Nick Worth, executive councillor for registration services, said:“Lincolnshire’s Senior Coroner is appointed by Lincolnshire County Council to investigate sudden or unexplained deaths, but is an independent judicial officer.

“I’d like to welcome Timothy into this important county role on behalf of the council and the many partner organisations who rely on the sound experience and judgement offered by a coroner.”