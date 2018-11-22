New support services for domestic abuse in Lincolnshire showcased

Professionals attending a conference next week will hear about new services available to families in the county who have suffered domestic abuse.

Delegates from Lincolnshire organisations will hear from a wide range of speakers, including ‘EDAN Lincs’ (previously WLDAS) who are commissioned to provide countywide domestic abuse support services.

In addition to existing support for adults affected by domestic abuse, the new provision now includes a support service for children and young people who have witnessed domestic abuse in their family, and a new independent domestic abuse advisor based in Lincolnshire hospitals.

Coun Barry Young, chairman of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership, said: “The investment in these new services aims to take action earlier in domestic abuse situations – offering support to those who are in abusive relationships and their children, through specialist interventions. It’s important that they are able to move on and have happy, healthy future relationships.”

The conference is being held jointly between the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP) and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to reduce the problem.

“Both myself, the force and the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership have made this issue a high priority and this conference will give people an opportunity to hear and learn about the range of services we now provide.

“Tackling domestic abuse is not easy and solutions will not be quick but this is one important step towards our goal of eradicating it from our communities.”

Lincolnshire’s domestic abuse conference is taking place during the national ‘16 Days of Action’ campaign which runs from International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25) to International Human Rights Day (December 10).

You can follow the event on Twitter using #LincsDA18 .