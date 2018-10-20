New ultrasound donated to Louth Hospital

Operations carried out at Louth County Hospital will be made much easier thanks to a new ultrasound machine, which was donated by the League Of Friends Of The Louth Hospital last week.

The new state-of-the-art equipment, which is worth over £15,000, will enable a number of procedures to be carried out more effectively, including fractures, tendon repairs, and joint replacements to name a few.

The funds were raised through the hospital pantomime earlier this year, which raised several thousand pounds, in addition to generous recent donations from local businesses and community groups, and customers at the League of Friends’ Coffee Shop which is based within the hospital.

Chair of the League of Friends, Barbara Boobyer, was joined by Betty Barker, Nancy Cartwright and Gillian Mann (née Boobyer) at the hospital, where they presented the ultrasound to Alan Greef (Operating Department Practitioner) and Dr Narendrasinh Padhiyar (Consultant Anaesthetist and Head of Services) last Friday.

Barbara Boobyer said: “We are very grateful for all donations received and our many customers at our coffee shop and trolley service.”

Mr Greef said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the League of Friends. It makes our work easier and better quality.

“We’ve got the kit to actually do a lot more day surgery.

“Because Louth Hospital now isn’t anything more than day surgery and we don’t keep people overnight, if something doesn’t go exactly according to plan then it would mean an ambulance trip to Boston or Lincoln, or wherever is specific to their needs.

“With this (equipment), we are able to reduce the incidence of that kind of thing happening.”