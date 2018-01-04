New Year’s Eve crime in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are investigating reports of assault and criminal damage in Louth on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day (December 31 - January 1).

There was an incident in Aswell Street at 1.36am, where criminal damage was caused to a window (incident 65 of January 1).

At 2.03am, a police officer was flagged down by a member of the public to report an assault at the taxi rank. A man was treated at Louth County Hospital for a cut lip. The offender has not been traced and the enquiry continues (incident 85 of January 1).

Then, at 2.15am, a member of the public reported having been threatened by a man near the Trinity Centre in Eastgate. There are limited lines of enquiry due to the location and a lack of nearby CCTV (incident 89 of January 1).

A police spokesman said: “As you can imagine, New Year’s Eve is a pretty busy time across the county and there are numerous reports of violence that come in.”

However, the spokesman added that - all things considered - the police had a ‘relatively peaceful night’ in Louth between 9pm on December 31 and 9am on January 1.