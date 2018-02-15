NHS recruitment open day in Louth

Extraordinary people who can help deliver great care in community-based NHS services are invited to a recruitment open day later this month.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust is hosting the event in the Thoresby Suite at County Hospital, Louth on Monday, February 26 ,9.30am-3.30pm.

Carol Haycock, LCHS’s workforce planning lead, said: “We’re looking for extraordinary people to join our team in a range of roles, which all contribute to delivering great care to patients.

“Working for the trust offers a range of great benefits, including professional development and attractive employment terms.”

Visitors will be able to meet staff from a variety of LCHS’s services, including urgent care and community nursing, get advice on successful job applications, pick up interview tips and find out about the wide range of both clinical and non-clinical roles available in the trust.

Anyone unable to make the event can contact the trust’s workforce services team on 01522 308700.