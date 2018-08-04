Nichols Youth Project in Louth set to close after 21 years

A youth project which has been running in Louth for the last 21 years is now having to close down after not being ‘financially viable’ to run in the future.

Nichols Youth Project, which has helped hundreds of children in the town over the years, had been run under the umbrella of Louth Methodist Church.

Those behind the running of the group have agreed the project needs to be redesigned to address the rapidly changing needs of 21st century youth, particularly in view of recent changes to secondary education in the town and the provision of improved leisure facilities.

Chairman of the Nichols Youth Project, David Newlove said: “There is definitely now a need for a drop-in facility for young people in the town centre.

“Funding is a huge challenge today though, and a new format should prove more attractive for would-be funders, so we are confident it will not be long before a new project will be up and running.”

The Rev Newlove is due to move to the Carlisle area later this summer and the Project Co-ordinator, Dean Latimer-Russell will also be moving on to a new career working in the education sector.

Mr Latimer revealed: “We have been grateful for all the help and support we have had at Nichols. We have had some brilliant volunteers and staff who have gone that extra mile to support a wide range of young people who have come through our doors over the years.

“Equality and diversity, drugs and sex education have all been huge challenges for Nichols and these have all been addressed, most of which successfully.”

He added that everyone associated with Nichols can be very proud of what has been achieved here.

Nichols Youth Project also took over the running of youth services at North Somercotes three years ago, after Lincolnshire County Council had to pull out.

After consulting the community, it has been agreed that this project in North Somercotes will now ‘go it alone’ with its own governing body.

The Louth LGBT QI group, based at Nichols, offers help and a chance for people who are gay, bisexual and transgender to socialise, and is still one of a few such groups serving rural areas in the whole country.

This group will continue and has now moved its base down to the Trinity Centre in Eastgate.

One of the last events run by Nichols will be the yacht races they will co-host at Spout Yard Park on Saturday, August 11.