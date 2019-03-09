Nick Louth celebrates after selling half-a-million books

Local author, Nick Louth, celebrated an incredible milestone in style last Thursday after recently selling the 500,000th copy of his critically-acclaimed books.

Mr Louth held a party at The Priory Hotel in Eastgate, Louth, where he signed copies of his new thriller, ‘Trapped’.

Nick Louth made his big breakthrough with ‘Bite’, which topped the UK sales charts for several weeks in summer 2014, and he has gone on to pen another five very successful thrillers.

