Nick Louth’s latest novel hits the ‘Top 100’ charts

Award-winning writer Nick Louth has said he is ‘absolutely delighted’ after his latest novel made it into the top charts on the Amazon website.

The Body In The Marsh - which has been described as a ‘completely gripping crime thriller’ by reviewers - was published just a few months ago, but has already taken the literary world by storm.

The book is Nick’s first crime thriller - somewhat of a departure from his usual action thrillers - but it has gained a legion of fans, and just last week made it into the top 100 Kindle sales in the UK on the Amazon website.

The book reached #55 in all Kindle sales, and #13 within the ‘crime thriller’ category.

Nick said: “The book is selling hundreds of copies a day in Kindle, but not so many on paperbacks which cost a fair bit more. I’ve already had a signing day in the local WH Smith, and one in Lincoln, so I’m starting to get into the national book chains a bit more.

“I think this thriller has done well because there is a very unusual twist in it, and even when people figure it out they think: Huh? How is that possible? And at the end I explain how it genuinely is possible.

“I do a lot of research, and have some very good forensic and police sources, which is part of the journalistic background that I apply to my writing.”

• The book is also available at WH Smith in Louth, or online at www.nicklouth.com.