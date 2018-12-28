Nigel returns to the saddle after major accident

Nearly three years ago, Nigel Limb’s world came crashing down around him.

While taking part in one of his regular sand races on a speedway bike on December 27 2015, the Sutton on Sea man suffered a serious head injury, which put him in a coma, left him partially-sighted and with brain damage.

Now, he’s back and braver than ever.

He told the Leader that the accident affected his whole family.

He said:“Bikes were my life - I lived and breathed them.

“When I wasn’t riding or racing, I was taking photographs of them.

“After my accident, everything changed.

“I spent months recovering - it was one of the darkest times of my life.

“My wife, Julie, was so distressed that she had to spend time in a psychiatric hospital.

“But this inspired her to fulfil her lifelong dream to become a published author.

“Under her pen name, Joni Daniels, she wrote a book, The Hub, which is based on our experience.

“It’s a cracking read. It makes me immensely proud.”

Back in October, Nigel got back on a speedway bike for the first time since his accident.

But last month, Nigel returned to the saddle on the beach at Mablethorpe - the very same spot where he crashed.

“Speedway bikes are an animal to ride,” he explained.

“They’ve got no brakes, and it’s like they have a mind of their own.

“I’d proved I could handle on the track, and now it was time to go back to the beach.”

“You’ve heard of getting back on the horse - well, this was like riding a wild mustang bareback.

“Due to my reduced vision, I had to have four marshals mark out the track with flags so I knew where I was going.

“I was nervous, but everything fell back into place and I rode as fast as I could.

“It felt like coming home.”

Since then, Nigel’s become something of a celebrity in the biking community.

He said: “I’ve been invited to race on the beach in Bridlington, and have been given a two-night hotel stay.”

“I’ll also be appearing as a guest in a wall of death, and in drag races.

He added, laughing: “It’s as if I’ve become a rock star!”

While Nigel maintains a chipper attitude and a positive outlook, he knows all too well what could have been.

“What happened to our family is a tragedy - it has changed our lives forever.

“There are couples that would have fallen apart when faced with something like this. But it has only made us stronger.”