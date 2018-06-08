Night of comedy at Priory Hotel in Louth

An evening of stand-up comedy awaits you on Saturday, (June 9), as the Priory Hotel in Louth hosts an evening of entertainment.

Headlining the event is Canadian comedian Evan Desmarais as well as Callum Oakley, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, Josh Jones and many more.

The night will even see the priory’s own Benjamin Smith who is amazingly overcoming his social anxiety and bipolar to perform.

It will be an event, full of laughs not to be missed.

The event kicks off from 7pm.

Tickets are £7 to buy online or £10 on the night, (if available).

To buy tickets online, please visit: https://thepriorylouth.weebly.com and head over to their ‘What’s On’ section.