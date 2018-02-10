Nine new homes approved for Horncastle Road in Louth - despite concerns over ‘dangerous’ access

Plans for nine new homes to be built on land off Horncastle Road in Louth have been approved - despite serious concerns over the ‘dangerous’ access road.

The proposal, submitted by Mrs E Burkitt, Mr J Thompson and Mr R Thompson, was granted permission at East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee last Thursday, having been recommended for approval by a planning officer.

However, objections had been raised by nearby residents, including concerns over encroachment into the open countryside, adverse impact on the character of the area, and the impact on wildlife and water disposal.

The main objections, however, were based on the ‘unaddressed’ highways issues and concerns over the ‘dangerous’ access to the site.

These concerns were reiterated by ward councillor, Jill Makinson-Sanders, who spoke before the committee.

Coun Makinson-Sanders said: “It would be dangerous for pedestrians and I don’t think it has been sorted out correctly. There has been a fatality on this side of the street, higher up the road, in the not-too-distant past.

“This is compounded by the traffic access with King Edward VI school opposite, buses and parents picking up and delivering students - it’s getting to be quite a nightmare on Horncastle Road.”

Agent Andrew Clover, from Lincs Design Consultancy, told the committee that various concerns had been addressed and amended.

Coun Terry Aldridge was concerned over the access, maintaining that it was a ‘dangerous junction’ and suggested it should be refused - only to be warned against this by ELDC’s legal advisor as there had been no concerns raised by the Highways Department, a statutory body, meaning it would be difficult to justify refusal without ‘technical evidence’.

Ultimately, the committee voted in favour of the plans 9-1, with one abstention.