North Cockerington Primary wins £5K for outdoor play

North Cockerington Primary School beat off stiff competition of 4,500 other schools to become one of two winners in a national contest.

The school has won £5,000 from competition hosts and first aid brand Germolene, which will go towards play equipment that will improve their playground facilities and encourage children to enjoy outdoor play everyday.

The heritage first aid brandcollaborated with leading parenting website Mumsnet to run the contest where people were asked to describe one of the benefits of outdoor play for childhood development and then nominate their chosen school.

Samantha Gilbert from Grimoldby, who nominated North Cockerington Primary School, said: “I have so many lovely memories of playing outdoors when I was little, I was rarely indoors.

She said: “I know the £5,000 towards improving the outdoor play equipment at school will be greatly appreciated by the children, staff and the parents too.”

North Cockerington Primary School’s headteacher, Becky Dhami said: “This considerable prize means so much to the children and staff at North Cockerington Primary School.

She added: “And we would like to thank Samantha for nominating us and Germolene for giving us this opportunity to improve our outdoor play facilities”

Bernadett Khan-Gonda, Germolene brand manager said:“We are delighted to award North Cockerington School with this fantastic prize. We hope that this will enable current and future pupils to enjoy better playground facilities that help them grow in the years to come.”