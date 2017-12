A North Cotes woman is due to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday) charged with drink-driving while almost four times over the limit.

Tracy Ann Coxon, 42, of Lock Road, allegedly committed the offence on the A1031 between North Thoresby and Tetney on November 24.

Coxon is charged with having 142 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.