North Somercotes pupil bags limited edition diamond Blue Peter Badge

A six-year-old from Theddlethorpe has bagged himself a limited edition diamond Blue Peter Badge, brought out to mark its 60th anniversary.

Monty Unsworth, who attends North Somercotes Primary Academy was honoured with the badge after going above and beyond with a project at school.

His proud mum, Heide Dinsmore Hughes told the Leader: “Monty got his diamond Blue Peter badge for creating ‘Mole Man’ - his junk modelled ‘super being’ that he created out of two long cardboard tubes and three shoe boxes along with other up cycled materials including shinny table clothes.

“He also received a green Blue Peter badge for his work helping out local wildelife.

“Monty is so excited now he has both badge and I am so thrilled for him.”