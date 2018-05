Northcote Heavy Horse Centre near Spilsby is hosting a charity medieval tournament fundraiser on Bank Holiday Sunday (May 27).

The day includes a number of individuals in full medieval attire demonstrating skill at arms, birds of prey, archery, lots of stalls and a barbecue.

Gates are open 10.45am -3.30pm with a parade of horses at 11.15am. Entry is £5 adults and £3.50 child/OAP. See www.northcotehorses.com.