Louth Youth Centre wasn’t just full of young people in 1998 - some of the older generation went along to an open evening to highlight the important work undertaken at the site.

The evening was a chance to promote the Youth Centre, meet the young people and the staff.

Pictured above is PC David Copinger, showing the ‘long arm of the law’ to Liam Myles, (left) and Billy McSpadden, (right).