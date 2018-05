In 1998, the 6th Louth Brownies enjoyed a special trip to Louth Town Hall.

There they met the Mayor of the Louth, who at the time was Councillor Eileen Ballard.

They also got to meet her Sergeant Chris Cooper.

Whilst there, the Brownies got a special ‘guided’ tour oft he hall.

