It was a fantastic night’s worth of footballing action in 1998 when Louth United played against Nottingham Forest.

Even though the home side lost 3-1, it was said to be a very exciting game indeed.

On the night, Louth United were also presented with a plaque.

Pictured at the time was: Deputy mayor, Councillor Margaret Ottaway, Irving Korn, Nottingham Forest director, George Horton, chair of Louth United, Dave Bassett, manager of Forest and Dave Fairburn, Louth United president.