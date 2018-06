Pupils and teachers at Monks’ Dyke School were praised by the chairman of the technology colleges trust, Sir Cyril Taylor, at the official opening of the new art and science block.

This photograph was taken in 1998. Pictured is Sir Cyril cutting the ribbons on the ceramic tile displays,

designed by A-level art and design students at the entrance of the then new block.

Pictured is: Susan Turnbull,head of art and students Stephen Reynolds, Andrew Clover and Claire Atherton.