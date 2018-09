It was a case of lights, camera and action at Binbrook Primary School in 1998 when film maker John Goddard dropped in.

Thanks to a grant from the ‘Lottery Arts for Everyone ‘scheme, the school set up and a mini television studio.

Mr Goddard was on hand to offer advice and talk abouit his career.

He is pictured with Year 5 pupils Rebecca Griggs, Chelsey Mackintosh, Hazel Martin, John Thompson, Steven Jackson, Tom Gaymer, Amy Taylor and Kaylee Dean.