Bodiz Gym in Upgate, Louth donated funds from a raffle in 1998 to the Christmas Tree Light’s fund.

Mike and Tracy Easton were pleased to donate £67.30 to Trevor Marris, president of the Chamber of Business at the time, Howard Genn, treasurer of the fund and manager of Midland Bank, along with Councillor Margaret Ottaway.

Trevor Marris said at the time he was delighted to receive the money and wished Mike and Tracy well for the future.