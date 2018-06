Cordeaux High School pupils returned from a trip to Belgium in 1998 during which time they visited British war graves and Brussels.

They also got a taste for the continental life and food.

Pictured are the Cordeaux party at the time near the famous Mannequin Pis statue in Brussels.

Do you have an old photograph that you would like to share with us?

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.