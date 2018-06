There’s no doubt 2018 marks a special year for the Hill family from Louth.

It’s the 80th anniversary of one of the Hill brothers, (Sid), becoming the County Tandem Champion, (pictured above), with his riding partner George Marshall.

Together, the duo won the 1938 Lincolnshire Championship 50-mile time trial on Sid’s hand-built Claude Butler bike.

This photograph was sent in by Geoff Hill.