It was time for an Easter egg hunt at The Elms Nursing Home, put in especially for local youngsters to enjoy.

Funds were raised for both The Elms and Oakwoods Residents Fund.

This photograph was taken in 1998.

As well as hunting for eggs in teams, the youngsters also took part in a fancy dress competition.

The winners were ‘The Beavers’, Fiona Murray and Kerry Jackson.

