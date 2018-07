The Ludensian Singers held a coffee morning in the Conoco Room to raise money to buy music.

This image was captured in 1998.

Pictured is, (l-r): Peter Hobson, Margaret Sharp and Margaret Whitaker - just three of the many faces who enjoyed a natter over a cuppa.

