A fundraising day was hosted at Lacey Gardens Primary School in 1998.

The day was aimed at raising funds to create a quite area for pupils, away from the hurly-burly of the main playground.

Pictured pinning the beak on the duck was: Karina Margarson from Year 4, watched by Year 6 pupils Terrie-Anne Myles and Heather McInnes.

