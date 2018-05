In 1998, these young female future football stars met every Tuesday at Louth Sports Association in London Road for Champion Coaching Girls Football sessions.

The course lasted 10 weeks and was aimed at 11-16 year olds.

Pictured with the girls was Abigail Ellis, sports facility development officer at London Road, Coach Ian Towse, assistant coach Simon Alridge and Liz Prestwood.

Do you recognise any of the youngsters pictured above?