In 1998, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School had every reason to celebrate when the Under 14s Hockey team came out victorious as district champions.

Their Under 16s team also won the district championships.

Pictured are members of the Under 14s Hockey team: Front row - Jodi Gazda, Hazel James, Lauren Young, Katherine Lee and Hannah Jones.

Back row: Sabrina Qadir, Vicky Quantrell, Caroline Bertie, Camilla Hewitt and Tracey Borrill.